PFW men's SS27: key shows from Hermès, Givenchy and Celine on the schedule

Paris - The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has unveiled the provisional schedule for Paris Fashion Week Men's spring/summer 2027. The event will take place from June 23 to 28, 2026. It features the return of several heritage houses, a variety of presentation formats and the arrival of new international independent labels.

Paris Fashion Week Men's will run from Tuesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 28, 2026, showcasing the SS27 menswear collections. The provisional schedule includes 74 houses, with 36 shows and 38 presentations. This is comparable to the January 2026 session, which had 35 shows and 32 presentations.

Notable absences include Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Courrèges, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake and Bluemarble.

Return of heritage brands to the FHCM schedule in June 2026

June 2026 will see several statement brands return to the FHCM schedule. This return is primarily through presentation formats, signalling a more controlled approach to communications and investments in Parisian menswear.

Grace Wales Bonner for Hermès will present her first menswear collection on Saturday, June 27, from 10am to 6pm. This arrival marks a strategic turning point for the house. For the first time, it is entrusting its menswear to the British designer known for her approach that blends tailoring, Afro-diasporic references and contemporary culture.

Sarah Burton for Givenchy (LVMH) will hold her first menswear presentation on Thursday, June 25, from 9am to 6pm. Recognised for her work in tailoring, couture and technical constructions, her first menswear statement will be closely watched by the industry. The Celine (LVMH) show on Sunday, June 28, at 12pm, will be Michael Rider's first menswear show on the FHCM schedule.

For Lanvin (Lanvin Group/Fosun), the return to the schedule comes amidst a rebuilding phase around Peter Copping. The house is holding a presentation on Friday, June 26, from 1pm to 5pm.

Another notable return is Berluti (LVMH), which rejoins the schedule with a presentation scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, from 9am to 6pm. This confirms a more visible communication strategy for its menswear.

June 2026: Paris Fashion Week also bets on independent labels

At the same time, several independent labels are joining the official schedule. With collaborations with major groups, international awards and gradual international development, these emerging brands illustrate another dynamic in contemporary menswear. This dynamic is built more around premium wholesale, capsules and strategic partnerships.

Vêtements is making its return with a show scheduled for Friday, June 26, at 8:30pm, after several seasons of somewhat irregular appearances on the official Parisian schedule.

Hed Mayner's return in June 2026 with a show on Saturday, June 27, at 6pm, shows that the brand is maintaining its place in the Parisian menswear ecosystem despite the current economic climate.

Winner of the ANDAM Grand Prix in 2025 and then appointed artistic director of Marni in July 2025, Meryll Rogge is making her debut on the schedule with a presentation scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, from 10:30am to 1pm.

P. Andrade is a Brazilian menswear brand founded by Pedro Andrade and Paula Kim. The duo develops a wardrobe that blends Brazilian culture, innovation and sustainability. Paula Kim, a Central Saint Martins graduate, has worked for Dior, Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger. Pedro Andrade also heads the streetwear brand Piet and has collaborated with Asics, Oakley and Swarovski.

Based in León, Mexico, LAD develops a proposition primarily focused on footwear. It offers trainers and hybrid models that combine local leather craftsmanship, minimalist design and contemporary functionality. Around this core business, the label is gradually building a broader lifestyle universe. The brand is holding a presentation on Sunday, June 28, from 1pm to 3:30pm.

Winner of the 2025 LVMH Prize, Japanese designer Soshi Otsuki is joining the schedule with a show planned for Saturday, June 27, at 7:30pm. He will feature a menswear wardrobe built around the dialogue between Japanese aesthetics and Western tailoring. In December 2025, he designed a capsule collection, “A Sense of Togetherness,” for Zara, marking the Spanish giant's move upmarket.

The partnership with Adidas (Samba, Campus and Shadowturf trainers) has significantly contributed to the international visibility of Song for the Mute. The Australian brand, founded in Sydney by Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty, is presenting for the first time on the schedule on Thursday, June 25, from 10am to 12:30pm.