PFW SS26: Balenciaga explored the house’s original silhouettes

As recently reported by FashionUnited, a major highlight of this season’s Paris Fashion Week was Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut as the new creative director of Balenciaga. After the previous designer, Demna’s, inclusion of streetwear, Piccioli took a different direction, explicitly referencing Cristóbal Balenciaga’s original forms, (sack dresses, balloon shapes, cocoon silhouettes,) as starting points, to eliminate constricted garments while retaining a sophisticated chic.

Credits: Balenciaga look 34 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

For example, look 34 was a magenta-colored off-the-shoulder dress in a silk/wool blend, with a voluminous, cocoon-like silhouette, creating a strong architectural shape around the torso. The neckline sat wide across the shoulders, and the hemline was cut short.

Credits: Balenciaga SS26 back view ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

However, the back of the dress told quite a different story, based on the Balenciaga ‘peacock train’ first shown in 1958, it had a dramatic, trailing panel that created a fluid, cape-like effect as the model walked along the runway.

Credits: Balenciaga SS26 Riding Hat ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Two of the accessories paired with look 34 referenced a former Balenciaga design director, Nicolas Ghesquière. The high-crowned riding hat echoed one that Ghesquière showed in his 2008 collection for the House;

Credits: Balenciaga City Bag ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

…while the handbag could be traced back to the original ‘City’ bag Ghesquière released in 2001.

Finally, velvet platform flip flops finished the look.

Credits: Balenciaga SS26 Flip Flops ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As we saw in Milan, at Prada SS26, Piccioli emphasized a sense of weightlessness with garments that allowed space. It was just as Cristóbal Balenciaga had imagined when he designed his sack dress in 1957 as a way of freeing women from the constricted silhouettes.