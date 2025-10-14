PFW SS26 colour Trends: Sophisticated Palettes for Innovative Silhouettes

Attendees at PFW SS26 are calling it “one for the history books.” The debut collections from several of the world’s leading designers captivated editors and buyers alike with innovative silhouettes and a bold, expressive approach to colour. In a definitive move away from monochromatic shades of black and white, PFW designers explored a wide range of sophisticated palettes, from dusty and soft pastels to earthy naturals to an elegant shade of dark red.

Creamy White

In contrast to recent spring seasons, when so many looks were rendered in stark white, it was a shade of creamy off-white that was a standout. Designers used it for stretch jersey and cotton voile for both Grecian and bohemian looks.

Gabriela Hearst SS26

Look 2: an off-white cotton voile embroidered two-piece made from deadstock. The blouse had a bib front, voluminous sleeves and a full skirt.

Celine SS26: designer, Michael Rider

Look 41: a Grecian style cream-coloured stretch jersey floor-length dress and a matching cape, knotted at the neck.

Coperni SS26: designer, Arnaud Vaillant & Sébastien Meyer

Look 30: a cream-coloured off-the-shoulder slit-front gown and sleeves with stretch bodice and upturned bubble hem.

Khaki Green

The prevalence of khaki and earthy greens on the Paris runways set the city apart from the other big three. It was used liberally by the designers for technical fabrics and relaxed silhouettes.

Cecilie Bahnsen SS26

Look 21: a black hooded tunic with a moss green skirt in a stenciled technical fabric was shown with a moss green rubber back pack and matching sneakers.

Balmain SS26: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Look 1: a slouchy ribbed off-the-shoulder knit in moss green was shown with voluminous harem pants in olive khaki silk and moss green suede boots.

Chloé SS26: designer, Chemena Kamali

Look 32: a voluminous moss green anorak with a D-ring fastening and tucked-under bubble hem, over a camel-coloured skirt with a side bow and a sand-coloured blouse.

Neutrals

Sophisticated shades of neutral colours like sand, camel and caramel were used for styles that ranged from tailored to relaxed.

Mugler SS26: designer, Miguel Castro Freitas

Look 2: a dress with a camel-coloured knit mock turtle-neck, brown wool sleeves and a caramel-coloured patent leather pencil skirt with patent slides in a vanilla colour.

Victoria Beckham SS26

Look 16: a washed leather camel-coloured shirt with a hidden placket and patch pockets was shown with relaxed and belted leather pants in a lighter camel colour.

Isabel Marant SS26

Look 10: a tan-coloured embroidered vest over a light brown ribbed tank and camel-coloured crochet shorts with suede accessories in shades of brown and tan.

Soft Yellow

Paris designers used a soft and pretty shade of yellow for a variety of feminine silhouettes including suits and dresses.

Valentino SS26: designer, Alessandro Michele

Look 12: a soft yellow crepe mini coat dress with a black trim and bow, dark red suede pumps and a black chain bag.

Rabanne SS26: designer, Julien Dossena

Look 10: a soft yellow dress with a bib front, pintucked detailing and side buckles was shown over a halterneck in pink and turquoise sequins. Silver pumps finished the look.

Patou SS26: designer, Guillaume Henry

Look 15: a mini skirt in soft yellow lace with a white lace overlay and a black cropped lace top under a yellow rain slicker with an oversized tan collar. Black patent pumps finished the look.

Dusty Blue

This muted shade of blue worked well for both feminine day and evening dresses and delicate fabrics including pleated chiffon and lace

Zimmermann SS26

Look 17: a dusty blue cotton chambray halter neck dress with a cut out bodice and asymmetric gathered skirt. Sandals and a bag added touches of ivory and brown.

Acne Studio SS26: designer, Jonny Johansson

Look 8: a structured mid-length lingerie dress with pieced-in lace patches in dusty blue and light green with black accessories.

Christian Dior SS26: designer, Jonathan Anderson

Look 15: a dusty blue strapless dress with twisted pleated chiffon on the bias and bows at the bust and hem. Black pumps had bunny ears.

Dark Red

A particular shade of dark red was prevalent on many runways adding sophistication to both day and evening looks rendered in a variety of fabrics from chiffon to leather.

Chanel SS26: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Look 17: dark red knee-length bloomers with a tunic and train in a matching colour under a button-down shirt in pale pink and a white floral brooch.

Balenciaga SS26: designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli

Look 33: a dark red leather DB jacket with wide lapels and cinched waist over mid-brown barrel leg suede pants. Accessories included purple suede pumps and a dark brown suede handbag.

Givenchy SS26: designer, Sarah Burton

Look 43: a dark red chiffon dress with layers of frills on the bodice and a sheer skirt with a wired hem over dark red briefs with perforations.