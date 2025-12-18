Phan Huy becomes the youngest designer ever selected for Paris Haute Couture Week

At just 26 years old, Phan Huy has reached a milestone few designers ever approach: selected to present at Paris Haute Couture Week. His upcoming show on January 29th marks not only a personal breakthrough, but also a historic first for Vietnam, which will have an official representative on the couture calendar for the first time.

Paris Haute Couture Week remains one of the most tightly controlled platforms in the global fashion industry. Governed by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), participation is limited to a small number of permanent members and a handful of invited or guest designers each season. While ready-to-wear weeks increasingly spotlight designers in their late twenties and early thirties, couture remains an outlier: creative directors and founders presenting on the couture schedule are typically decades into their careers, often in their forties, fifties or beyond. Against that backdrop, Phan Huy’s inclusion at 26 stands out as a statistical and cultural anomaly.

The achievement is the result of a focused and methodical build rather than overnight visibility. Behind the Paris debut lies years of research, experimentation and atelier development, alongside close collaboration with skilled artisans in Vietnam. The brand’s work draws on traditional Vietnamese techniques, including hand weaving, embroidery and natural plant-based dyeing, while integrating contemporary processes such as laser-cut patterning and modern couture construction. The result is a design language that is both rooted and forward-looking, a balance increasingly sought after by international fashion institutions.

Craft and design

More broadly, Phan Huy’s presence in Paris signals a shift in how Vietnamese fashion is perceived on the global stage. Vietnam is widely recognised for its manufacturing expertise, but far less visible within the luxury and couture conversation. This debut challenges that imbalance, positioning Vietnamese craftsmanship not only as technically proficient, but as creatively and conceptually competitive at couture level.

The moment also reflects a wider, if gradual, evolution within the industry. While couture remains exclusive by design, recent seasons have shown a cautious openness to new geographies and younger voices, particularly those bringing distinct cultural narratives and artisanal depth. Phan Huy’s selection suggests that heritage-driven design, when paired with contemporary execution, can resonate even within fashion’s most traditional arena.

Founded in 2023 by stylist and designer Steven Doan alongside creative director Phan Huy, the couture house was established with a clear mission: to redefine modern luxury through Vietnamese heritage and innovation. Its Vietnam-based atelier sits at the centre of that vision, preserving textile traditions while pushing them into new technical and aesthetic territory.