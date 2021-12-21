Philipp Plein to bring back activewear line Plein Sport

Luxury brand Philipp Plein recently announced the return of its women’s and men’s collection Plein Sport, which it will present at the upcoming Milan Women's Fashion Week in February 2022.

Plein Sport was originally launched by the Plein Group in 2016 as an answer to the demand for luxury athletic products. Paused in 2018 due to strategic decisions within the group, “Plein Sport is now back stronger than ever and ready to take its rightful place in the market between performance and luxury wear,” said the brand in a press release.

The new Plein Sport collection was designed and structured in such a way that it is completely different from the Philipp Plein collections. It includes activewear in innovative fabrics that renounce denim, applications and leather and centres around sneakers with cutting edge shapes and soles that are the result of in-depth research and large scale investments in development by the brand.

The differentiation from the other collections is also evident in distribution, as Plein Sport is offered through a network of business developers selected among independent multibrand showrooms as well as an exclusive showroom in the new Plein Group building in Via Burlamacchi in Milan.

“Another central ingredient of the distribution will be the innovative and Metaverse-oriented e-commerce, which will take advantage of the Plein Group’s existing powerful online platform. Finally, it is significant that three licensing agreements specifically related to Plein Sport have already been reached with as many highly experienced professional operators in the fashion sector. These are, in particular, the Laipe Group for bags, the Worldtime Group for watches and the Montelpare Group for children's footwear,” added Philipp Plein.

The brand plans the relaunch of Plein Sport in three steps: through the main Fall/Winter 2022/2023 sales campaign that will start in January 2022; the first fashion show scheduled during Milano Moda Donna in February 2022; and online B2C sales from April 2022, which will be preceded by an intense communication campaign particularly focused on digital and virtual formats.