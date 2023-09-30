Phoebe Philo's first collection to drop October 30

British designer Phoebe Philo is set to launch her highly anticipated signature collection on October 30, marking the opening of her official website for business.

The announcement was made via an email to subscribers and press, which included only the release date and a series of rapid imagery flashes featuring faces, plants, fingers, and what appears to be headlights, reported WWD.

Details about the collection and its offerings remain undisclosed, building anticipation among Philo's dedicated followers. A holding page on the brand's website launched in July, allowing users to sign up for updates and news, hinting at the imminent launch of Ms Philo's first collection under her own name.

Despite a blank Instagram account with no posts, it has already amassed a following of 266,000, a testament to the enduring enthusiasm and interest in her work within the fashion industry.