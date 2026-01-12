Phygital Fashion: How Technology Is Reshaping the Future of Small Brands

Technology is revolutionizing every aspect of the fashion industry, from design and manufacturing to retail and consumer relations. Innovations such as wearable technology, smart textiles, 3D simulation, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and even social media and online shopping have reshaped how fashion is produced and consumed. The intersection of fashion and technology expands the landscape of creativity and efficiency and promotes inclusivity and sustainability.

However, these changes have also given rise to new economic paradigms and shifts in consumer behavior. The growth of e-commerce has redefined how brands and consumers interact. While large fashion companies are often able to adapt quickly to new technologies, this transformation presents significant opportunities for small businesses and emerging brands. By leveraging e-commerce, these brands can establish a digital presence, reach global audiences, build communities, and influence marketing to increase visibility and sales.

At the same time, technological advancement is inevitably linked to the growth of fast fashion. Al-though certain innovations reduce waste in production and sampling, they also accelerate the speed and scale of consumption, leading to shorter trend cycles and reduced garment lifespans.

Recognizing the dual nature of technological advancement—both a driver of fast fashion and a source of innovation—this research sets out to find a balanced path.

This thesis aims to investigate how technological innovation can shape and support small fashion business models while addressing sustainability challenges. The study examines the role of accessible tools in transforming the operations and opportunities of emerging fashion entrepreneurs. To demonstrate these concepts in practice, a business model project was developed as a case study. This project seeks to balance sustainability concerns with the rapid pace of technological advancement, which often drives fast fashion. It incorporates strategies such as circular business models, disassembly design, and the use of tools including artificial intelligence, 3D modeling, 3D printing, and augmented reality.

The conceptual brand, Aave Atelier, was designed as the project's case study to demonstrate these ideas and practices. Aave Atelier is an imaginary brand exploring the endless possibilities of technology in fashion. It showcases how tools like 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality can empower fashion entrepreneurs to push creative boundaries, visualize ideas in new dimensions, and reimagine traditional workflows. Beyond production and design, Aave Atelier envisions a future where technology reshapes the entire business model from marketing and customer engagement to collaborative creation and immersive experiences, offering a glimpse into what fashion entrepreneurship could look like in the digital era.

As we all know, the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry. It remains strapped in unsustainable, unethical, and harmful practices, largely due to systemic issues.

Technologies are adopted in fashion, there are clearly benefits, and we are told about their potential sustainability effects. At the same time, however, the question arises “Is it making fashion even faster?” “How much waste is thrown into landfills?

Why do I find individuals become so consumed by fleeting trends?

My goal is to find a way that we can embrace a digital landscape as a tool for craftsmanship, while also finding a balance that prevents us from being swept up in its fast pace and allows us to remain true to ourselves.

I began this brand with a simple idea: to create accessories that live in both worlds: the physical and the digital. I call it a phygital collaboration, where each piece can exist as a tangible object or as a digital item that adds new meaning to something old, or connects with creations from other brands.

But more than just making objects, I wanted to build a sense of awareness, to craft pieces that encourage people to think differently about fashion, ownership, and value to create products that carry meaning, purpose, and awareness. I designed the brand to operate like an ecosystem, where every piece has its own identity and role. Some items are complete on their own; others are components that come to life when paired together. This relationship between pieces encourages interaction and creativity, allowing my users to experiment and build their own personal combinations.

Assembly and modular design are key to this process. By mixing elements from different collections, I allow each person to craft something unique, reflecting their individual style and imagination.

Our accessories are made using 3D printing, a technology once reserved for prototypes but now ready for the spotlight. For me, it’s a tool that embodies sustainability and independence. It allows small-scale production, reduces waste, and minimizes shipping and packaging. It even gives people the power to print their own pieces at home, turning fashion into something local, personal, and circular. With recycled filaments and conscious materials, we’re exploring new ways to make fashion more responsible and future-forward.

I also use technology to open doors to new forms of experience. Through augmented reality, people can virtually try on our pieces on social platforms like TikTok, experimenting, sharing, and connecting. I see it as more than just a marketing tool; it’s a space for community, where creativity spreads organically, and fashion becomes a shared language between my brand, the wearer, and the digital world around them.

Q&A

Concept of this collection?

My collection, which I call “Ornamenta,” explores the essence of modern heritage by reinterpreting Thai motifs through a contemporary lens. Each piece I create bridges the past and present, honoring traditional storytelling while embracing modern simplicity and functionality. By blending classic Thai ornamentation with clean, structured forms, I believe the collection celebrates harmony, balance, and the evolution of heritage in today’s world.

How 3D print can help circularity?

I believe 3D printing supports circularity by using recycled plastics, bio-based filaments, or reclaimed metal powders. For example, I see how PET bottles and PLA from corn starch can be remade into new filament, closing the production loop. My brand applies this idea through a low-stock, on-demand model and offers printable files. When a piece breaks or becomes unwanted, customers can return it for the recycling process, turning waste into new creations.

Are 3D print can make to a final product not prototype as usual, What about the quality?

While often used for prototypes, 3D printing can produce final products with the right material and technique. Brands like Sfero Design and Bhumi have proven that 3D-printed pieces can achieve both durability and beauty.

Future Vision?

Beyond accessories, as my brand grows, I aim to expand into a clothing line. I envision myself not only creating collaborative pieces with other designers but also fostering collaboration within our own team. I have planned this project in two phases:

Phase One: Focuses on accessories.

Phase Two: Explores designs that remain wearable as accessories but also become integral structural elements of garments.

Which software/technology I use?

Modelling: 3d scan, CLO3D, Nomad sculpt, blender

AI: Bylo.ai, Hyper3d

AR: effect house

3d print: PrusaSlicer



Ethical for Ai use?

After this project, I found AI as a tool not for creating a final output but as a medium for communication. It helping visualize ideas and bridge gaps between designers and specialists. reduce a waste of financial, time and unnecessary effort. However, we should always remember that creativity must remain human-led. Technology should support our imagination, not define it. In this way I believe that we can stay true to our creativity and develop our authentic while using ai as a supporter tool.

