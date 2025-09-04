Pictured: Aurelién FW25–26 collection

With a finely tuned instinct for refinement and heritage, luxury brand Aurélien approaches the Fall/Winter 2025–26 season through a vision grounded in sensorial richness, elevated simplicity, and commercial precision. This collection offers a glimpse into the philosophy of Smart Luxury, a modern expression of enduring elegance, comfort, and versatility. Drawing on the tactile pleasures, rich textures, confident tones and textural depth of the winter season — inspired by the Swiss Alps — the designs merge timeless sophistication with functional adaptability, perfectly aligned with the lifestyle of today’s discerning man. The collection invites anticipation for a season defined by Mediterranean elegance and elevated essentials.

A seasonal narrative in colour and form

At the heart of FW25–26 lies a confident and evocative colour story. Shades such as Caramel & Beige, Taupe & Beige Mélange, and deep Navy set a refined tone, while accents of Pistachio, Olive, and Dark Aquamarine add fresh character. These hues flow seamlessly across the season’s signature silhouettes, from precision-tailored coats and cashmere-blend field jackets to heavy rib knitwear and structured leisure pieces, forming a cohesive wardrobe that moves effortlessly between city and countryside.

Aurélien achieves a precise balance between understated luxury and textile innovation. Hero fabrics include exceptionally soft cashmeres and cashmere corduroy blends in fresh aquatic shades, rich flannels, and refined basketweave knits. Technical outerwear with detachable collars and adaptable layering pieces broaden the collection’s versatility, offering designs that marry aspiration with everyday functionality.

FW25. Credits: Aurelién

FW25. Credits: Aurelién