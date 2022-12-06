Pierpaolo Piccioli takes top honours at The Fashion Awards

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was named Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Council’s The Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday night at Royal Albert Hall.

The accolade, voted for by an international judging panel of over 1000 industry experts, saw Piccioli beat off tough competition from Jonathan Anderson for his namesake label and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, and Miuccia Prada. While Balenciaga’s creative director Demna was pulled as a nominee following the controversy over the luxury label’s recent ad campaigns .

2022 has been a big year for Piccioli as the designer created a new Pantone colour, a bright magenta hue ‘ Pink PP ’ for his autumn/winter 2022 collection and introduced a series of installations from guerrilla projections to pop-ups and parties celebrating the pink colour.

There was also British success, with S.S. Daley winning the BFC Foundation Award, an accolade recognising an emerging designer from those receiving support from the BFC Foundation who had a major creative impact on global fashion in the last 12 months.

While Wales Bonner scooped the Independent British Brand award, which included nominees Bianca Saunders, Erdem, Molly Goddard and Jonathan Anderson.

The Model of the Year accolade was presented to Bella Hadid, while Jefferson Hack won the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator was presented by Charlotte Tilbury to Katie Grand, and Burberry were recognised for its gaming activations with the Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience.

The event also celebrated fifteen Leaders of Change, highlighting brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

Included in the creativity line-up was the former creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, alongside emerging designer Harris Reed, Raf Simons, Daniel Roseberry and Ibrahim Kamara. The environment category championed Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, and Priya Ahluwalia.

The people category, celebrating those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse, empowered workforces from head office to supply chain and shop floor, included Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinéad Burke and Rafael Pavarotti.

The Fashion Awards event raises funds for the BFC Foundation, a charity that supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on talent, education, grant-giving and business mentoring. In the financial year 2021/2022, the BFC said it remitted more than 1.3 million pounds in funds to designers and scholars.