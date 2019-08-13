Pig & Hen launches NAVARCH stainless-steel cuff collection

Pig & Hen has been out on the ocean for five years now. Our endless journeys can make a man weary at times and we started longing for the sweet embrace of the land. The salty eyes of a sailor can make you see crazy things.

So, by the time we started seeing mermaids, we drifted back to shore. We drifted back to find something new, something we haven’t seen before. In search of new found energy, a breath of life into our old, worn-out bodies.

We found a strong young soul: a new leader.

This leader who oversees all captains and is recognized by his cuff. Within this strong stainless-steel cuff lies our true identity, the sailor ropes we use to craft our bracelets by hand.

So captains, we would like to introduce you to our new leader of captains: NAVARCH – The leader of captains, the Capo di tutti capi; the boss of bosses. You can recognize the true boss by his stainless- steel cuff, forged from the blood, sweat and tears of his family, friends and enemies.