Pillow couture, the latest fashion Instagram challenge

The latest fashion challenge on Instagram has seen the just-out-of-bed-look go viral. Not to be confused with the bedhead look, the pillow challenge has swapped red carpet dressing requiring simply a pillow and belt to cinch the waist.

The new trend has seen celebrities, models, influencers, children and even pets rise to the challenge, posting photos of themselves in pillow couture.

Being in lockdown, quarantine or working from home has seen a rise in online creativity in the past few weeks, from recreating 16th century historical paintings to reimaging iconic fashion looks.

The challenge appears to have been started by Instagram influencers @stylebynelli and @myforteisfashion, who posted pictures of themselves in blue and pink pillows respectively, @stylebynelli wrote in a caption, “I challenge you guys to do this look.” Currently there are over 181,000 hashtags of #pillowchallenge, as well as #quarantinepillowchallenge, #blanketchallenge and #homelook.