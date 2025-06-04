Pinterest forecasts a boho revival and digital detox for Summer 2025

Pinterest’s 2025 Summer Trend Report signals a seasonal pivot towards rustic minimalism, nostalgia-fuelled fashion, and nature-led lifestyle choices, as digital-weary consumers—led by Gen Z—embrace tactile aesthetics and conscious escapes.

The platform’s internal data reveals a dramatic uptick in searches for “digital detox” (+72 percent) and related “vision boards” (+273 percent), indicating a widespread appetite for screen-free, bucolic retreats. Pinterest users are turning to “nature bathing” and “farmhouse cottage interiors,” reshaping summer aspirations around wellness, sustainability, and simplicity.

Aesthetic references like the “Martha Stewart lifestyle” are gaining traction, with renewed interest in flower gardens, garden-to-table cuisine, and classic Americana. Rustic charm and organic materials dominate home decor trends, as users seek to recreate countryside sanctuaries.

Fashion prediction

A crochet comeback and nostalgic resurgence for Summer 2025 is defined by a modern revival of the early 2000s boho aesthetic. Searches for “crochet short dresses” have soared by over 2,000 percent while “boho chic summer outfits” (+1,071 percent) and “crochet micro shorts” (+1,393 percent) show a growing preference for handcrafted, tactile styles.

Simultaneously, a yearning for mid-2010s nostalgia is reviving styles from the Summer 2015 era. Pinterest reports triple-digit growth in searches for “low-rise shorts,” “skorts,” and even “lip gloss keychains” (+3,045 percent), reflecting Gen Z’s playful embrace of thrift culture and “yolo” summer fashion.

The season’s standout colour, Dill Green, forecasted in Pinterest’s 2025 Palette, is enjoying broad adoption across gender-neutral and linen-heavy ensembles. Searches for “green jeans outfits” rose a staggering 1,627 percent, cementing the hue’s cross-category appeal.

Beauty

Astrology continues its cultural hold on Gen Z, this time expressed through makeup. Interest in zodiac-inspired beauty aesthetics—led by Virgo (+2,006 percent), Cancer (+1,888 percent) and Gemini (+1,676 percent) looks—translates cosmic identity into personalised palettes.

Cool-toned beauty trends are also on the rise, with surging demand for “baby blue cat eye nails” (+909 percent) and “cool-toned dark blonde hair” (+843 percent). Nail art echoes seasonal themes, drawing on tropical fruits, hibiscus motifs, and Mediterranean-inspired colourways.

Demand for handcrafted styles, nature-led interiors, and emotionally resonant aesthetics offers fertile ground for curated capsule collections, nostalgia-infused campaigns, and limited-run beauty collaborations.

With Gen Z leading the seasonal reset, authenticity, sustainability, and storytelling will be key to connecting with this influential cohort—online or off.

Data Source: Pinterest Internal Data (Global, Jan–Mar 2025).