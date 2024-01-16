Pitti Uomo brings positive start to men's fashion in 2024

In the aftermath of Pitti Uomo 105, Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, expressed positive sentiments regarding the men's fashion industry at the onset of 2024. Speaking to Pambianco News, Mr Napoleone reflected on the event's closing data stating the palpable energy, enthusiasm and collective determination among industry players focussed on key success factors. These include the commitment of companies to introduce stylistic innovations and materials aligned with evolving consumer trends.

Furthermore, the ability of top retailers and buyers to curate orders based on a combination of curatorial logic and commercial considerations was underscored, providing a platform for experimentation and exploration.

The January 12th edition saw a notable increase of around 4 percent in foreign buyers in terms of attendees and almost 6 percent in terms of sales points compared to the previous year. Conversely, the Italian attendance witnessed a slight decline, in line with expectations amid domestic market slowdowns observed in the preceding months.

The total number of buyers reached 13,000, with approximately 4,700 being international participants. Among the top countries in terms of turnout were Germany, Holland, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Spain, France, Japan, the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Greece, and China.