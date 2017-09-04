PLAYOLOGIE WILL BE AT KIND + JUGEND

From September 14 to 17, Playologie will be in Germany to attend the international leading trade fair for baby and toddler products, Kind + Jugend.

Taking place in Cologne, the show gathers nearly 1200 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, presenting the world’s most comprehensive range of baby and toddler outfitting products. More than 21 000 visitors from over 100 countries are expected this year.

As Playologie is always on the lookout for the latest trends, the international B2B marketplace will be occupying 100 square meters of beautifully designed space in Hall 11.1, C-30/D-035. For the occasion, Playologie is teaming up with trend agency Instinct.

An aerial and open installation will feature three original baby gear trends along with a great selection of products available on Playologie.

As a complete lifestyle B2B e-marketplace, Playologie gathers selected international brands, from Children’s, Men’s and Women’s fashion to Baby gear and Home collections.

Thanks to the efficient and essential tools Playologie offers, Brands and Buyers now have the possibility to grow their businesses all year long, allowing brands to simultaneously show their collections worldwide and Buyers to renew their offer all year long.