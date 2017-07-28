Plug & Play - Fashion for Good unveil second names

Fashion for Good, launched by C&A foundation have announced the second group of names that have been chosen to take part in the Plug & Play accelerator programme in collaboration with Kering Group and Galeries Lafayette Group.

The 12 week accelerator programme, launched in March is held at C&A’s Fashion for Good Amsterdam Centre and works to ‘identify innovative start-ups in sustainable fashion and supports them in scaling-up their technologies, methodologies and business models.’ Fashion for Good hope to use the accelerator to ‘enable the widespread adoption of sustainable and circular practices across the textile industry.’

Chosen from over 200 applicants, ten startups from around the world have been offered a place on the second accelerator programme: Carcel, Circular Systems, Colorifix, Ecofoot, Eon ID, LiteHide™ by LeatherTeq, Nature Coatings, Norman Hangers, Spindye and A Transparent Company.

Starting in September, the start-ups will work with partners to improve the textile industry. Focussing on changing the approach to use of water and energy, waste, chemical use and labour practices.

Photo courtesy of Fashion for Good