Poet core and print clash: 4 SS26 secondhand trends to source

The fashion industry is evolving amidst a sustainable transformation, driven by new consumer expectations, regulatory pressure and cost rationalisation. In this context, secondhand fashion is establishing itself as a structural driver rather than a peripheral trend. To remain competitive, it can no longer simply be a “responsible” option; it must be desirable.

For spring/summer 2026, four strong dynamics are emerging. When well-integrated in-store, they help align available stock with customer expectations and commercial performance.

THE AUTHOR: Rubis Levalois, communications manager at CrushON.

80s glamour: return of powerful silhouettes

80s glamour. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Defined shoulders, structured blazers, soft leather, wide belts, brooches and oversized accessories signal the confident comeback of the 80's aesthetic. Bold reds, saturated blues and shiny accents create an immediate presence. This is not about disguised nostalgia, but about visible power, an assertive silhouette, affirmed sensuality and bold statement pieces.

Why it works for secondhand

The 80s offer a dense and high-quality source of stock, featuring solid tailoring, durable materials and identifiable cuts. A structured vintage jacket instantly transforms a more neutral silhouette. In-store, this trend allows for upscaling the product range, highlighting pieces with strong character and increasing the average basket size without complicating sourcing.

Print clash: dissonance as a signature

Print clash. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Why it works for second-hand

Bold stripes, large polka dots, vintage florals, graphic zebra, dalmatian or fawn prints... SS26 embraces contrast. Prints no longer seek perfect harmony; they become a narrative tool. The mismatched mix replaces the polished total look.

Secondhand fashion thrives on diversity. Where new collections seek coherence, secondhand can turn heterogeneity into a statement. This trend makes it possible to sell strong, sometimes isolated, pieces by pairing them cleverly. Merchandising becomes creative: it is no longer about streamlining the offering, but about telling a story.

Versatile scarf: accessory driving rotation

The versatile scarf. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tied as a top, worn as a skirt, slipped through a belt loop, attached to a bag or worn in the hair, the scarf is moving beyond its classic role to structure the silhouette. It adds colour, print and movement without weighing down an outfit.

Why it works for secondhand

Silk squares, printed satin and scarves from the 80s and 90s are abundant in the available stock. They help to drive desirability at a low cost, increase product turnover and create pairings without relying on complex restocking.

Poet core: intellectual romanticism and embraced heritage

Poet core. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Trench coats, delicate lace, V-neck jumpers, vintage floral prints, loafers, knotted scarves and understated blazers... the Poet core trend offers a more understated silhouette, bordering on preppy, quiet luxury and the dandy aesthetic. It features natural materials; neutral tones such as ecru, cocoa, midnight blue or powder pink; and styling that favours layering over the dramatic effect of a single statement piece.

Why it works for second-hand

This aesthetic highlights precisely what secondhand does best: patina, timelessness, noble materials and pieces with a history. Poet core allows for a reassuring, high-quality offering that aligns with more considered consumption, without being dependent on fleeting trends.

Trends remain a strategic lever for secondhand

Fashion is cyclical. What returns to the catwalks and then to the shop floor often already exists in wardrobes and secondhand inventories. This is the very strength of the model. For professionals selling secondhand items, capturing trends is not about chasing novelty, but about identifying pieces within the existing stock that are already in tune with the current mood. A selection curated with trends in mind reinforces the coherence of the offering, facilitates merchandising and makes the shopping experience more desirable.

ABOUT: CrushON is the business-to-business (B2B) partner for brands looking to structure a high-performing second-hand fashion offering, both online and in-store. Through its tech platform, CrushON connects retailers with the best professional suppliers and centralises sourcing, management and steering of the offering. Each season, CrushON publishes a second-hand trend report to help industry players source the most relevant pieces and capture demand. CrushON is the business-to-business (B2B) partner for brands looking to structure a high-performing second-hand fashion offering, both online and in-store. Through its tech platform, CrushON connects retailers with the best professional suppliers and centralises sourcing, management and steering of the offering. Each season, CrushON publishes a second-hand trend report to help industry players source the most relevant pieces and capture demand. click here