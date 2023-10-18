Poeticgem launches young fashion brand with F&F

Poeticgem, the retail design and sourcing solutions subsidiary of the PDS Group, has launched an exclusive young fashion brand with F&F at Tesco, designed to offer trend-led fashion and everyday wardrobe staples.

'Oh Me Oh My' (OMOM) is a new lifestyle brand that aims to offer contemporary fashion for a “youthful audience,” explains Poeticgem, and is built around an authentic casual product offer “with a strong emphasis on creative silhouettes to keep styles contemporary and relevant”.

Signature staples include relaxed oversized sweats and hoodies, playful graphics and music licenses, crops, statement cargo and parachute pants, as well as a padded outerwear layer in a colour palette of neutrals with splashes of pink, bottle green, and rich chocolates.

'Oh Me Oh My' for F&F at Tesco Credits: Poeticgem/F&F at Tesco

Ben Lee, head of design at Tesco, said in a statement: "[It is] a great collaborative effort to create an additional aspirational affordable brand exclusively for F&F. Looking forward to seeing it grow."

In September, Poeticgem acquired the brand IP of womenswear and occasionwear brand Little Mistress. Under the agreement, Poeticgem will design, source and distribute the Little Mistress portfolio of brands worldwide.

'Oh Me Oh My' for F&F at Tesco Credits: Poeticgem/F&F at Tesco