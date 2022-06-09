Pokémon: From video game to fashion player

With colourful and playful characters like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Jigglypuff, it is no wonder that the popular video game Pokémon makes the perfect partner for a fashion collaboration.

Pokémon , which launched in 1996, has sold more than 380 million video games and recorded over one billion Pokémon GO downloads since 2016. Fresh off the back of the brand’s 25th anniversary, which saw record-breaking sales across many areas of the business, fashion brands are embracing the gaming phenomenon with innovative and fun designs.

In the last six years, Pokémon has drastically increased its fashion presence and partnered with some incredible fashion brands and retailers across the world. From high-end, well-known designers such as Jeremy Scott to emerging names including Charli Cohen and Bobby Abley, as well as high street partnerships with Uniqlo, H&M, and Zara, and collaborations with brands such as Longchamp, Converse, Levi’s and The North Face.

Pokémon’s allure to the fashion industry stems from its broad global appeal, the characters are loved across all ages and demographics, which is why the franchise covers multiple pillars from video games to mobile apps, as well as the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), animation and movies, Play! Pokémon competitive events and licensed products.

In addition, there is no shortage of inspiration from the Pokémon world as it features over 900 characters and counting, which are instantly recognisable colourful, bold and iconic designs, such as the iconic and cute yellow Pikachu that lend well to trend-led collections.

Mathieu Galante, Licensing Director EMEA The Pokémon Company International said: “Pokémon is constantly looking to innovate and connect with its audience in new and diverse ways. Fashion was a natural step, allowing us to offer a wide variety of quality products across all budgets and styles to bring fans young and old closer to the brand, at the same time as attracting new ones Pokémon’s broad global appeal offers opportunities across the whole fashion industry and the iconic brand provides endless inspiration for designers – many of whom are Pokémon fans themselves. We intend to build on our success in the sector with further exciting and innovative collections and experiences in the coming months and years.”

Pokémon embraces fashion and innovation with designer and brand collaborations

In October 2021, Pokémon entered the metaverse for the first time as part of its successful collaboration with Charli Cohen for Selfridges in honour of the game’s 25th anniversary. The collaboration offered a cyberpunk digital world that allowed fans to kit themselves out with merchandise themed around characters from the world of Pokémon.

The innovative and immersive shopping platform Electric/City, developed by storytelling production house Yahoo RYOT Lab. Hotspots within the virtual world allow fans to purchase items from the Charli Cohen x Pokémon physical collection, sold exclusively at Selfridges, which were then delivered to their home.

Pieces from the physical collection included hoodies, jackets and t-shirts starring Pokémon icon Pikachu. Once purchased, buyers could access exclusive Snapchat filters attached to each garment, while also being able to use Snapchat’s AR technology to digitally wear the garment. Each piece also had a QR code keyring, which when scanned activated a Pikachu AR experience.

Other successful fashion collaborations from last year included Pokémon sneakers and apparel with Swedish brand Axel Arigato featuring some of Kanto’s most loved characters. From hoodies embroidered with Pikachu and Meowth to a boxy denim jacket featuring Pikachu prints, and responsibly produced vintage-style runners carrying motifs of Gengar made using recycled PET bottles and recycled plastic.

While Levi’s marked the anniversary year with eye-catching, matching denim-on-denim inspired by the playful spirit of the Pokémon world. Highlights included a vibrant green denim jacket and 501s emblazoned with the woodland settings of Kanto, Japan, and a pair of stonewash indigo jeans adorned with an oversized embroidered Pikachu and lightning bolt patches. These bold, graphic- heavy designs sat alongside a range of graphic tees and hoodies featuring character art of Ash and Pokémon including Snorlax and Gengar.

Pokémon also has an ongoing collaboration with Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo, with regular limited-edition lines of T-shirts for men, women and kids, co-designed by various leading artists including Daniel Arsham and most recently magma. The latest collection sees salvaged materials, plastics, and appliances used to form the silhouettes of five Pokémon: Pikachu, Magnemite, Magikarp, Psyduck, and Charizard.

Mathieu Galante concludes: “Pokémon has become a true fashion icon. Its widespread popularity and much-loved characters attract high-calibre partners keen to explore innovative ideas, the creative partnerships and collaborations add to the buzz around each collection. From high end to high street, it inspires desirable apparel and accessories with huge appeal and great collectability, ensuring consistently strong retail sales.”