Portrait of Karine Augis, founder of her eponymous label

The creator draws us into her daring universe of graphic creativity, at the crossroad of art and decoration, combining colorful gammas in coated canvas, forming a French brand that has been rapidly growing with its commitment to know-how and creativity since its creation in 2019. Boldly reconciling the fields of graphic design and the codes of leather goods, the designer's commitment to sustainable fashion and her affection for beautiful materials have enabled her to develop her own raw material: an environmentally friendly coated canvas, solvent-free, PVC- free and phthalates-free, building the way towards an eco-responsible path. Respecting the French know-how of “maroquinerie”, all premium coated canvases are made in France, exclusively designed by the designer herself.

Offering essential pieces of bags and accessories for her first collection, the art-deco-inspired vision allows her to create timeless models for women, seeking both functionality and style. One of her distinguished bags is the Overflow Tote bag with an art-deco-influenced monogram, the brand’s synonym emblem. Subtle and timeless, its size and removable pouch are designed for practicality and a daily “chic spirit” look. With many adjustable and removable elements, the tote bags and evening bags can take many shapes and adapt to a particular occasion. Having functionality as one of the core values, the accessory line came to life, with executive pouches and glasses cases for everyday elegance.

Committed to more sustainable fashion, the brand distinguishes itself by creating its own raw material, an environmentally friendly coated canvas.

Printing, carried out with inks that are not harmful to the environment (zero solvents). The coating canvas meets the REACH standard and is free of components that are hazardous to health and the environment (PVC-free, solvent-free, phthalate-free). All our leather goods are made in Europe.

Resolutely contemporary, the brand is distinguished by its exclusive creations. It proposes a graphic universe of its own and offers chic and inspired collections for women in search of style and practicality.

Each piece is carefully thought out, made with high quality materials: Premium coated canvas, supple and light, combined with the choice of quality leather for its finishes, gives our line of leather goods impeccable support and exceptional comfort.