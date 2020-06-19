Post pandemic fashion: Streetwear's new codes

In a post pandemic fashion economy, comfort and versatility will be key drivers for brands.

Streetwear is in a prime position to take on the protective and functional role consumers are already seeking. Brands looking to next spring and autumn 2021 collection development will need to consider how garments can be utilized both indoor and outdoor, their tactile materials suitable for working from home and venturing out.

A relaxed silhouette has been a mainstay for several seasons and is now essential for the balance between function and fashion. Technical fabrics that respond to temperature changes, are antibacterial and protect the wearer are influenced by outerwear and skate brands. Think hoods that can be tightened with toggles, technical details like taped zippers and multiple pockets handy for small leather goods or Covid-19 necessities like sanitizer and face masks.

Key items: Half-zip pullover and gilet Half-zip pullovers are making a comeback, as is the gilet, which was forecasted as a trend item for 2020 and is here to stay. Both are versatile, functional and can be updated with seasonal colours, interesting fabrics and relevant detailing. Sourcing from recycled and sustainable materials will play to the consumer mood who is careful about spending and mindful about what they purchase.

Logo-mania and loud graphics that has dominated streetwear for so long make way for a quieter look, yet bold colour blocking, mixing fabrics and technical innovations will make garments feel relevant and new.

Image: Wtaps