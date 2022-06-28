Power line-up Modefabriek announced: More than 400 brands + on-trend program

It's almost time! On 10 and 11 July, everyone from the fashion industry will meet each other live again at the 2022 edition of Modefabriek. All brands under one roof, finally again. More than 400 fashion brands show their new collections, there is a new sustainable area The Sustainable Stop and a Young Entrepreneurs Platform. Modefabriek is also one big trend monitor and an unmissable combination of up-to-date expertise and professional knowledge. The Talks + Masterclasses program provides essential business intelligence, from trends to social media and styling tools, from sustainability to inclusivity. Buy your ticket now!

It is fantastic that so many beautiful brands have signed up, we are proud of this brand list. It will be a wonderful reunion! Caroline Krouwels, director Modefabriek

Here's some namedropping:

BRUUNS BAZAAR • DEVOTION • FEMMES DU SUD • GESTUZ • MAISON HOTEL • HARTFORD • RUBY TUESDAY • TIGER OF SWEDEN • ANOTHER LABEL • CLUB L'AVENIR • NEO NOIR • ALIX THE LABEL • MBYM • GLORIA GLORIA • HUNKØN • 2NDDAY • SCALPERS • LEE • WRANGLER • SUN68 • DOCKERS • GOOSECRAFT • BLUE INDUSTRY • GOLDGARN DENIM • DR.DENIM • BEN SHERMAN • BLEND • CASUAL FRIDAY • CARL GROSS • FYNCH-HATTON • ARMEDANGELS • LOLLYS LAUNDRY • HOMAGE • TRVLDRSS • OTTOD'AME • LA FÉE MARABOUTÉE • SISSEL EDELBO and many more! Click here for full brand list.

THE SUSTAINABLE STOP

The Sustainable Stop, a sustainable area at Modefabriek for good design. Here, beautiful responsible brands and fresh independent labels show you that buying more consciously is easier and more fun than ever. Among others: Ecoalf, Armedangels, New Optimist, Rifó, Komodo and Ekyog. Also PARO Store, the Amsterdam online concept store for new sustainable, will present 15 European new generation brands with awesome designs.

YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS PLATFORM

In front of the entrance, on the outdoor area of Modefabriek, you’ll find the YEP (Young Entrepeneurs Platform) in collaboration with the Amsterdam based ABCNDstore, an inspiring platform where 20 young, innovative and up-and-coming entrepreneurs present their collection. Among others, Speedyharmonycollectorthings, Nada van Dalen, Versatile, Reconstruct, Ties Amsterdam, FELT, Peterson Stoop, Lingua Planta, Bonchey.

TALKS & MASTERCLASSES

The Talks and Masterclasses on the program are a must to keep your business skills up-to-date, such as Kirsten Jassies' Talk about short videos for Insta and TikTok, or Janice Deul's about diversity and sustainability, the interview with sustainable storyteller Talita Kalloe, the styling and branding tools of Hannah van Well and the golden tips to buy more sustainably by Rachel Cannegieter.

Also for trends the Talks are the place to be: Creative Visualiser Ronny De Vylder shows you how to get customers to the store as a retailer, Trend forecaster Jan Agelink tells you everything about identity & expression in fashion, and Trend centipede David Shah shows you how to deal with all the extremes in these post-covid times.

Credit: Modefabriek - Presstigieux

TRENDS

Get future proof in the TRENDHUB for a 5-minute-update about all must-wears, must-colours, must-materials, must-patterns, must-silhouettes, must-follows and must-follows. Or in the always inspiring MF STORE, where you can discover new talents, start-ups and brands with small collections, buy immediately and get inspiration for your own store. A selection of the fashion, design and lifestyle brands in the store: CAES, Archivist, MARTAN, Lex Pott, Studio Noos, Milou Broersen, Jantien Baas and La Louème.

Keep an eye on our website and socials for the latest updates and the Modefabriek program, and plan what you don't want to miss! See you 10 and 11 July!