Prada and Raf Simons may not have live audience at debut show

The fashion industry is anticipating the debut show of Muccia Prada and new co creative director Raf Simons, although the Milan-based company has yet to reveal details of its upcoming collection.

What is known is that a series of small screening events will be held across the brand’s key markets including Tokyo, New York, Shanghai and Seoul. Live audiences are not expected to be present.

While the brand has remained schtum on the exact incarnation of its Milan Fashion Week show, earlier reports said Prada would host a live catwalk presentation. Prada did not respond in time when asked for comment if it would present a collection to a live audience.

Milan Fashion Week is expected to stage at least 28 physical shows, including Marni, Versace and Fendi, although the latter will not show its debut collection designed by new creative director Kim Jones.

Prada is scheduled to unveil its Spring Summer 2021 collection on Thursday, 24 September. A location is yet to be revealed.

