Prada partners with artist Cassius Hirst on a sneaker collab

Prada has teamed up with artist Cassius Hirst, better known as Cass, to reinvents its iconic Prada America's Cup sneakers.

The collaboration features four styles, called "Att4ck", "D3cay", "Sust4in" and "Rel3ase" referring to ADSR, a common type of music controlling parameters. There are 22 colourways and variables, with each shoe retailing for 1,400 pounds.

"Att4ck" designs combine resin and spontaneous 3D effect with spray paint for a crackled effect. Decorating the packaging is the artist's logo, his own brain scan image, representing hope, knowledge, and creativity. For "D3cay" designs, the construction requires the application of different coloru shades, before it is dressed and finished with a transparent coating. The packaging features an image of the artist’s brain scan, representing hope, knowledge, and creativity.

Of the collaboration, Prada said it seeks out fresh talent reflecting new horizons and showcasing different perspectives.

Each box is decorated with the artist’s work and contains a hand-signed authenticity card. The wrapping paper inside the package also doubles as a poster.