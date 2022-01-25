Prada taps Tom Holland, star of Spiderman, for its latest campaign

Prada’s latest menswear campaign sees Tom Holland, star of Spiderman and the Marvel universe, as the face of its Spring Summer 2022 collection. Prada, which has long had a history favouring actors over models to front its campaigns, re-contextualised the actor renowned for his action hero roles, to become an embodiment of today’s Prada man.

The power of acting is to draw on a well of personal experience to convey a mood, an emotion and feeling that borrows from the performer’s own humanity, Prada said of the campaign. Photographed by David Sims, the images cement minute actions and reactions where Holland is portrayed via portraits, intimate and real, instead of a cinematic panorama.

The campaign, titled In the Mood for Prada, showcases Holland in a variety of looks, including a a cardigan and trousers, a leather biker jackets and a white collared shirt with black designs.

In a video to accompany the images, the biggest box office star of the year details the steps of getting dressed and undressed: “Dress. To Undress. To Dress. Prada,” he says, directing himself.