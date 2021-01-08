Prada unveils first campaign with co-creative director Raf Simons

Prada has released its first campaign with co-creative directors Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. Launched as a dialogue and conversation, the campaign poses a series of questions, such as “Is new still relevant? Answer at Prada.com. “Should we slow down or speed up?” and “Is creativity a gift or a skill?”

The campaign is a continuation of the Q&A Simons and Prada held after their joint Spring Summer 21 collection debut.

Each question asks the user to visit the Prada website where a list of all the questions can be viewed and answered as well as allowing visitors to pose their own questions which might feature in upcoming images.

Prada in a statement said the campaign was created to investigate relevant topics facing our society today: “The questions themselves meditate on these subjects: perceptions of self, views on technology, ideas of humanity – diversity, inclusivity, sustainability.”

The quirky format inspired several humorous memes on social media, no doubt sparking a high engagement rate: “Do you look out the window, or check the weather app first? Answer at Prada.com.”