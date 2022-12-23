Pre-Fall 2023 Buyers Guide – Denim Dos: In Pictures
The 2023 Pre-Fall season is still in progress, but there are already strong signals with regard to denim trends. Matching jackets to jeans; collaged and pieced-in materials and fresh shapes, will all resonate with consumers for the Pre-Fall 2023 season. Here are some early highlights to look out for:
Double Denim
Chanel – A four pocket jacket with a long-line silhouette, and a lighter wash pant with pieced-in front panels matching the jacket.
Diesel – A ‘Y2K’ style slimline cropped jacket in a mid-toned wash matched to extra long high-rise jeans.
Givenchy – A cropped jacket in dark denim matched to baggy extra-long jeans
Mm6 Martin Margiela – An oversized jacket with matching too-long baggy jeans
Victoria Beckham – A matching jacket and jeans in an ombré blue denim
Pieced-in and collaged materials
Givenchy – Baggy too-long jeans in a light wash with a medium wash pieced-in waist.
3.1 Phillip Lim – A boxy cut jacket in stone washed blue denim with grommet embellishment and a black denim border.
Stella MacCartney – Worn-in blue jeans with darker wash panels pieced-in to the front
Fresh Silhouettes
Brandon Maxwell – A dark denim zip front shirt with large flap pockets over a matching bubble skirt
Etro – A dress with a Western style top and plaid midi skirt and self-belt
Diesel – A maxi length dress with cutaway shoulders and a frontal zip in a mid-toned denim.
Chloé - A flared midi dress in green cotton canvas with pieced in denim front and mini skirt