Pre-Fall 2023 Buyers Guide – Denim Dos: In Pictures

The 2023 Pre-Fall season is still in progress, but there are already strong signals with regard to denim trends. Matching jackets to jeans; collaged and pieced-in materials and fresh shapes, will all resonate with consumers for the Pre-Fall 2023 season. Here are some early highlights to look out for:

Double Denim

Image: Chanel Pre-fall 23/ Catwalk Pictures

Chanel – A four pocket jacket with a long-line silhouette, and a lighter wash pant with pieced-in front panels matching the jacket.

Image: Diesel Pre-Fall 23 /Catwalk Pictures

Diesel – A ‘Y2K’ style slimline cropped jacket in a mid-toned wash matched to extra long high-rise jeans.

Image: Courtesy Givenchy Pre-Fall 23 /Catwalk Pictures

Givenchy – A cropped jacket in dark denim matched to baggy extra-long jeans

Image: MM6 Martin Margiela Pre-Fall 23 /Catwalk Pictures

Mm6 Martin Margiela – An oversized jacket with matching too-long baggy jeans

Image: Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

Victoria Beckham – A matching jacket and jeans in an ombré blue denim

Pieced-in and collaged materials

Image: Courtesy Givenchy Pre-Fall 23

Givenchy – Baggy too-long jeans in a light wash with a medium wash pieced-in waist.

Image: 3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

3.1 Phillip Lim – A boxy cut jacket in stone washed blue denim with grommet embellishment and a black denim border.

Image: Stella MacCartney Pre-Fall 23 /Catwalk Pictures

Stella MacCartney – Worn-in blue jeans with darker wash panels pieced-in to the front

Fresh Silhouettes

Image: Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

Brandon Maxwell – A dark denim zip front shirt with large flap pockets over a matching bubble skirt

Image: Etro Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

Etro – A dress with a Western style top and plaid midi skirt and self-belt

Image: Diesel Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

Diesel – A maxi length dress with cutaway shoulders and a frontal zip in a mid-toned denim.

Image: Chloé Pre-Fall 23 / Catwalk Pictures

Chloé - A flared midi dress in green cotton canvas with pieced in denim front and mini skirt