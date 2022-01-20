Premiere on Main River: Neonyt installation is a huge success

At its fashion installation on Tuesday, 18 January 2022, Neonyt brought the fashion industry together at Frankfurt Fashion Week in the Main metropolis for the first time. The guests became part of an exclusive presentation of carefully curated multi-brand looks – always with a focus on sustainability.

Image: Neonyt

A successful start: At 5:30 pm on Tuesday, 18 January 2022, Neonyt – the community platform for fashion, sustainability and innovation – celebrated its debut in its new home of Frankfurt am Main following a COVID-induced hiatus of two years. As part of Frankfurt Fashion Week (FFW), Atelier Lihotzky at Danzig am Platz in Frankfurt’s Ostend district was turned into a stage. The event was supported by natural cosmetics brand Dr. Hauschka. Local colour: fashion people, industry insiders, sustainability experts and stakeholders from politics and the media came together in line with the current COVID regulations to be inspired by the latest sustainable fashion trends and finally meet, interact and connect in person again. Independent and newcomer labels met established brands and designer pieces, which were creatively showcased by 13 models in stylishly curated multi-brand looks.

Image: Neonyt

“Finally getting together again, finally being able to experience sustainable fashion live and in person – we’ve been waiting a long time for this. And what can I say? It has surpassed all our expectations: the first Neonyt installation was a resounding success. From the participating brands to the creative concept, the audience and our location – everything was spot on. I am particularly pleased that after such a long break we were able to offer the sector a meeting place where they could come and be inspired and connect, albeit on a smaller scale than we’re used to,” says Bettina Bär, Show Director of Neonyt. “This was a great prelude in our new home of Frankfurt. With the summer edition of Neonyt, we’ll be able to send out an important signal for the transformation of the international fashion industry, finally operating at full capacity once again – and I can’t wait.”

Image: Neonyt

The focal topics of the installation were Air, Water, Circularity and Social. Water and Air already played a key role for Neonyt in previous seasons. Circularity was also chosen as one of the future topics of the industry and Social puts the focus on the people working in the supply chains. More than just fashion: going beyond the visual components, the creative showcasing of the outfits in the fashion presentation was accompanied by audio and sound recordings with facts and questions about sustainable fashion, supported by large-format backgrounds.

Following the Neonyt installation, visitors to Atelier Lihotzky were able to watch the ‘Continuous Love’ show by the Fashion Council Germany (FCG) with collections by Susumu Ai and other members of the FCG, as part of the Frankfurt Stage.

Image: Neonyt

Installation labels at a glance: AA Gold, Agnes Nordenholz, Alexandra Svendsen, Alinaschuerfeld, Andy Wolf, Antonia Zander, A.N.G.E.L.O Vintage, Balenciaga at Nightboutique Archive, Bav Tailor, Brachmann, Chpo Brand, Dawn, Deuter, Dopper, Ecoalf, Embassy of Bricks and Logs, Fade Out Label, Falke, Fassbender, Folkdays, Freitag, Gianfranco Ferrè at A.N.G.E.L.O Vintage, Girlfriend Collective, G-Star Raw, Jack Wolfskin x Gmbh, Katharina Dubbick, Komrads, Lanius, Laura Gerte, Marita Moreno, Maximilian Mogg, Mies Nobis, Miomartha, Miu Miu at Nightboutique, Models Own, Mykita, Natascha von Hirschhausen, Neubau, People Berlin, Pugnat, Pulva Jewelry, Salvatore Ferragamo Vintage, Sepideh Ahadi, Spatz Hutdesign, Studio Fantastique, Timberland, Trakatan, Trippen, Vaude, WeDress Collective

Concept: studio mm04

Styling: Claudia Hofmann

Sound: Slowfoam, Pablo Diserens

Casting: Regina Murtazina

Hair & make-up: Famous Face Academy, Key Artist Agency

Image: Neonyt

Kick-off in Frankfurt am Main: With the fashion installation on 18 January 2022, Neonyt was able to offer a little preview of what awaits the fair fashion sector in Frankfurt this summer. From 5 to7 July 2022, the metropolis on the Main River will become the place to be for the entire fashion industry during Frankfurt Fashion Week. The classic themes of aesthetics, trends and lifestyle will merge with sustainability, digitalisation and innovation to form Neonyt

– Messe Frankfurt’s community platform for fashion, sustainability and innovations – which, with its B2B trade show, internationally renowned conference format Fashionsustain, content creator event Prepeek and creative presentations, is having a significant impact on the transformation of the fashion world. See you in summer!