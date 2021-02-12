Première Vision unveils digital programme for its Paris February show

Paris trade show Première Vision will remain all-digital for its February edition, as physical events remain impossible.

The organisers are hopeful it will return to hosting live events in the second half of 2021, starting with its Blossom fair in June.

The online only show includes new services for professionals, which reflect the digital acceleration of the international textile fair. On its website the company will unite all its fairs and marketplace.

The traditional three-day show has been extended to five days, to facilitate the appointments of buyers, as well as to give space to webinars and insights. The upcoming edition brings together 1,500 exhibitors from 45 countries and remains the most influential trade show for sourcing, trends and networking.

The next Première Vision, expected to take place from 21 to 23 September, should be live, but will depend on controlling the third wave of coronavirus and state of the pandemic nearer the time.

Première Vision takes place from 15-19 February. For more information visit www.premierevision.com.