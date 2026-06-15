Preparing Students for the AI Economy

How Vogue College of Fashion is equipping the next generation with the human skills that matter most in a rapidly changing creative landscape. A shift is underway across the fashion industry, and it is not simply a matter of new tools arriving on the scene.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the fashion industry from the inside out, accelerating content creation, streamlining workflows and already displacing many of the entry-level roles that emerging professionals have long relied on to begin their careers.

The question for educators is how to prepare students to lead rather than simply adapt. At Vogue College of Fashion, the answer lies in equipping students with the judgment, perspective and creative confidence that endure, regardless of how these tools evolve.

Human Expertise in a Changing Landscape

What the College’s MA programs are ultimately building is the ability to think independently in open-ended situations, a strong sense of visual and cultural awareness and the confidence to form and defend informed opinions — qualities that AI cannot generate.

For example, The MA Fashion & Beauty Communication program is designed to develop not just skilled practitioners, but genuinely independent creative thinkers. Students work on live briefs in collaboration with BAGEL Magazine, responding to real editorial and brand communication challenges that require them to bring their own cultural and visual intelligence to every decision.

Digital tools can support research, content generation and early-stage exploration, but the emphasis of teaching, as Anna Nilsson, MA Fashion Beauty & Communications Program Leader, makes clear, is on how those inputs are shaped into communication that is meaningful, relevant and distinct.

In fashion and beauty, success has always depended on the ability to align creative direction with brand identity, audience expectations and cultural context, and that alignment comes down to human judgment.

Industry Insight and the Value of Human Creativity

The wider industry echoes this sentiment. Earlier this year, Vogue College students visited New York, spending time at Vogue, Condé Nast, Hearst, Baron & Baron and Oscar de la Renta.

Zoe Souter, Head of Careers & Stakeholder Engagement, accompanied the group and reflects: “There was a consistent message, that while AI is rapidly transforming industries through efficiency and data-driven decision-making, it is no replacement for human creativity, leveraging meaningful human relationships and network building. It is human creativity that refines those possibilities created by AI, into meaningful, original and impactful outcomes.”

A Vogue College Careers Services survey* of industry partners reinforced the point. Administrative tasks, basic image editing and process-driven work, functions that have historically formed the backbone of early career roles, are among those most likely to be automated. By 2028, 70% of respondents said AI proficiency would be essential at the point of hire.

Asked what would make a graduate immediately employable, the answer that kept surfacing was direct: “Creative human skills combined with AI will make all the difference.”

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