Preppy look meets western wear: Gant and Wrangler announce joint collection

Sportswear brand Gant has announced a collaboration with denim brand Wrangler in which both brands celebrate their beginnings in the United States in the 1940s and tap into their extensive archives. The result is a 30-piece capsule collection launching this autumn.

The jeans, clothing and accessories for men and women explore “the intersection of East Coast prep and Western denim”, according to the two brands. These include bootcut jeans with varsity patches, a varsity jacket with western embroidery and a faux fur-lined denim jacket inspired by the rock legends of the 60s and 70s.

Image: Gant x Wrangler

Image: Gant x Wrangler

“Working with Wranger was an incredibly beautiful experience. When I first spoke to Sean, I knew right away that the same things drive us. We’re both vintage nerds and found a lot of unexpected similarities in our respective archives. The convergence of the history of our two brands in 2022 has produced some really interesting pieces,” commented Gant’s creative director Christopher Bastin.

Image: Gant x Wrangler

Image: Gant x Wrangler

"In America in the 1950s, Wrangler and Gant were instrumental in creating casual Americana design. While Wrangler embodied the western lifestyle with pioneering products such as western jeans, jackets and shirt, Gant shaped the preppy style with its clean button-down shirts. The stories may differ. Wrangler dressed rodeo stars and ranch hands while Gant defined the Ivy league look. However, both have an enduring cultural impact. The DNA of both brands runs through every piece of this collaboration as we celebrate our shared heritage,” added Sean Sean Gormley, global concept director, modern at Wrangler.

Image: Gant x Wrangler

The limited edition collection will be available globally through Gant and Wrangler distribution channels from September 2022. No details have been given yet on pricing.