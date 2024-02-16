Presenting Alpha Industries Ultra Violet

The exclusive high fashion collection called ULTRA VIOLET with a unique surreal- modern vibe brings out the vision of the deep violet of the night sky associated with the world of rave and an extraordinary positive atmosphere. A high-end aesthetic, coupled with a wide selection of the high-fashion designs, will create an unforgettable experience. Inspired by the old logo from the 80's, the color of the logo is related to the nowadays zeitgeist. The collection will focus on innovative materials consumers are looking for.

Credits: Alpha Industries

ULTRA VIOLET is known for exclusive products and segmentation in the fashion industry.

The collection will be available end of February in selected stores and online at the brand's webshop.