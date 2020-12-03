Presenting Eton Spring Summer 2021 – the Craft of Art

Inspired by the legendary glass blowers of Murano, Eton combines fine art and craftsmanship in innovative ways in The Craft of Art. From creative prints, and new fabrics to bold, contemporary silhouettes – Eton is taking a modern approach to a timeless wardrobe: one where personal expression is as key as traditional style.

“Just like the glassblowers of Murano, we design with personality, and make the artistry come to life through a deep knowledge of the craft of shirtmaking. Having a timeless aspect to the things we make, and wear will matter more than ever now. We have never been interested in the next, discardable trend,” says Sebastian Dollinger, Chief Creative Officer, Eton.

The collection celebrates elements shared by glassblowers and shirtmakers alike: know-how and artistry. The glassware, hot shop interiors and pastel shades of the waterfront houses of the Italian island has inspired a story told in color palettes, new bold prints, and unique weaving techniques, mimicking murine,

filigrana and other methods for creating patterns in glass. Fabric highlights include Eton’s new luxe silk shirt – durable enough to last and made to meet the company’s high-quality standards. The silk shirt comes in a unique chain print, created in collaboration with a 3D artist and one of the most technically advanced prints the company has ever made. Other highlights include a modern wind vest in a technical water-repellent performance fabric and an overshirt in a luxurious linen twill, a perfect substitute for an unlined jacket.

The Spring Summer 2021 collection is available in stores and online, at etonshirts.com from January 2021

THE LINEN TWILL OVERSHIRT

A new, rich linen twill signed Eton’s design team. Inspired by classic suiting patterns — a Prince of Wales,

an overcheck, a plain greige — this luxurious shirt-jacket is a complete substitute for an unlined jacket, with a straight fit that allows for a relaxed, smart shirt and-overshirt look.

WHITE LINEN BOX FIT

Introducing the new 90s inspired, contemporary box fit: with a wide to super wide silhouette, sloping

shoulders and longer sleeves, often worn rolled. A style garment for the man in the know.

THE TWO-SIDED BUCKET HAT

A modern, reversible fisherman’s hat with a contrasting print on the reverse

side. All tags are removeable and attached with nothing but a few stitches to allow for use of both in- and outside. Comes in a pocket bag, convenient for carrying around on a hot day.

THE WIND VEST

A layering piece cut from a luxe technical fabric with a highperformance level, this water-repellent

wind west can be worn under or over a jacket as a smarter-looking option to a sleeveless windbreaker.

Transition from outdoors to indoors, office to off-duty in style.

THE 3D CHAIN-PRINT SILK SHIRT

Possibly the most technically advanced print Eton has ever made, created in collaboration with a 3D artist. Inspired by massive chains left hanging as a striking reminder of and industrial past in an old glassblower’s hot shop turned museum on the island of Murano.

THE SHAPE OF A CITY – ETON SOFT COTTON-SILK SHIRT + NEW BUCKET HAT

A hand-painted original print from the Eton studio. Dusty pastel buildings and narrow alleys; a classic city captured by Eton’s Print designer with pencil and paper, colors and computer it in a highly modern,

graphic style. The muted, sophisticated color palette makes this all-over print a highly wearable, versatile shirt.