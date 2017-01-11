Presley Gerber & Rafferty Law showcase Tommy Hilfiger Edition AW17 at Pitti Uomo

London - Tommy Hilfiger upped its digital games - and millennial appeal - during its debut Hilfiger Edition Fall 2017 collection presentation at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy. The US brand, owned by PVH, tapped rising millennial stars Presley Gerber, Lucky Blue Smith, Rafferty Law, Gabriel Kane Lewis and Julian Ocleppo to model its fall Hilfiger Edition 2017 collection during an exclusive presentation at the historic Palazzo Corsini on Tuesday evening.

Left to right: Rafferty Law, Presley Gerber, Julian Ocleppo, Gabriel Kane Lewis and Lucky Blue Smith.

"I am very proud to be presenting my menswear collections at Pitti Immagine Uomo," said Tommy Hilfiger. "Since I first launched my brand in 1985, menswear has been a key part of the Tommy Hilfiger brand. Men’s fashion is really having a moment right now, and it’s great to be here at Pitti – one of the greatest platforms in the world for menswear designers – to celebrate the growth and achievements of the men’s fashion world."

This is not the first time Presley Gerber, the 17 year old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, and Rafferty Law, the 20 year old son of actor Jude Law, have graced the catwalk. The duo previously walked in Dolce & Gabbana's SS17 show last June and starred as the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2017 campaigns. Fellow millennial, Gabriel Kane Lewis, the 21 year old son of actor Daniel Day-Lewis also attended D&G's catwalk show at the time and sat front row.

The new collection presented at Pitti Uomo's 91st edition aims to celebrate the brand's menswear heritage, by reimagining the brand's classic for today's young shoppers. During the presentation, Tommy Hilfiger presented a curated selection of looks, which are said to act as the "building blocks of an essential menswear wardrobe" according to the US brand. In addition to presenting its Hilfiger Edition fall 2017 collection at the Palazzo Corsini, Tommy Hilfiger is also showcasing its full men's wear range for the first time at the Fortezza Da Basso at Pitti Uomo from January 10 to 13.

The US brand created a unique installation at the Fortezza Da Basso, which features artistic installations and mannequins presentation amidst digital displays which share Tommy Hilfiger's preppy spirit that sits at the heart of the brand's fall 2017 collection. The unique space offers visitors and buyers the chance to browse through the brand's fall 2017 collections via touchscreen retail shopping walls and visual merchandising fixtures, as well as the brand’s signature Digital Showroom, which offer collection information, sales tools and brand content via a single, seamless interface.

Pitti Immagine Uomo is set to run until January 13, 2017. Iconic British designer Paul Smith, and Belgian designer Tim Coppens have been named the Guest designers of Pitti Uomo 91st edition and will host special catwalk shows Wednesday evening.

Photos: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger