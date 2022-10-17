Pretty Ballerinas opens its new flagship store in The Dubai Mall, one of the most important shopping centres in the world

Mascaró Group’s international brand has opened its third store in UAE and continues its conquest of the Middle East.

Pretty Ballerinas, the international ballerinas brand belonging to Grupo Mascaró, has inaugurated a new store in The Dubai Mall, the biggest shopping centre in the world, that carries in its 6 floors over 1200 boutiques including luxury brands, French department store Galeries Lafayette Haussmann and American retailer Bloomingdales.

This opening is the brand’s third in the region in the last two years, as Pretty Ballerinas also has stores in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. This represents the consolidation of its expansion strategy in the Middle East, which is becoming one of its main markets.

“The Dubai Mall is one of the 5 most important shopping centres in the world and for us, a century-old brand from a small Mediterranean island, it is a dream to be here next to the big luxury brands showing our collections to people from all over the world”, says David Bell, Founder and Commercial Director of Pretty Ballerinas.

David Bell, Founder and Commercial Director of Pretty Ballerinas

Working with a local partner, the brand's strategy in the region has been progressive with the initial opening in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, which was followed by Dubai Hills "because it was a new, more residential mall in one of the most exclusive areas of the city” and now the time has come to launch the opening at The Dubai Mall “which is the big bet”.

For Pretty Ballerinas, the most gratifying thing has been the great reception that the collections are having, since in a very short time it is becoming one of the best markets for the brand and it is even difficult to keep the stock updated. The reasons for this success are explained by several factors: on the one hand, Dubai has become one of the world's most fashionable cities because it is 7 hours from anywhere, it always has good weather and it is perfect for a getaway for a few days, to go shopping, to the desert, sailing or discovering the best restaurants and hotels. It is one of the coolest destinations of the moment along with New York or London. “Besides, the ballerina is back in fashion. It's one of the big trends of the season and it reminds me of when we launched Pretty Ballerinas back in 2005 when they were taken from us and there was no way to keep stock”, says David Bell.

Lastly, among the reasons for its success, the large influx of both international and local public should be highlighted. The women of the United Arab Emirates demand, in addition to heels, a flat shoe alternative with image and quality since they walk many hours through shopping centres where the floor is hard. “That is why we have made some improvements to the insole of the ballerinas with a special memory foam to cushion the tread and make it more pleasant”.

Also, due to the idiosyncrasies of the country, it is the first Pretty Ballerinas store to incorporate a VIP Lounge, which is having great success.

Pretty Ballerinas in The Dubai Mall

In short, "we are a family company from Menorca that strives to be alongside the big brands and we are very happy with the success of this opening in Dubai as it is causing interest in opening franchises in other parts of the world that we have not yet reached such as India, Philippines, Vietnam…”, concludes David Bell, Founder and Commercial Director of Pretty Ballerinas.

Pretty Ballerinas is located at TDM - First Floor - 011, The Dubai Mall

About Pretty Ballerinas

Pretty Ballerinas traces its origins to Menorca, Spain, where the Mascaró family founded their highly specialized shoemaking company in 1918. With over 100 years of experience in shoemaking, the company created its first pair of ballerinas by hand in Ferrerías, a small town in Menorca. Since then, Pretty Ballerinas have brought together the perfect combination of extraordinary materials, comfort with elegant and fun designs. Each pair is carefully crafted in a process involving more than 60 artisans, using only the world's finest materials. By choosing Pretty Ballerinas, you are supporting the circular economy of the island and a company that cares about its employees, its suppliers and its workers.

Pretty Ballerinas in The Dubai Mall