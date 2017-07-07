Fashionunited
PrettyLittleThing launches childrenswear
Georgie Lillington
PrettyLittleThing has launched PLT Girl, their first childrenswear line. Exclusively available online, PTL Girl which launched last week is described by PLT on their website as ‘Keep[ing] your mini me as well dressed as her mama with the ultimate kidswear’, catering for ages 5-12.

The PLT Girl line features a large range of clothing, as well as footwear and accessories ranging from four to twelve pounds. The designs include a number of on trend styles such as gingham, graphic t-shirts and on trend frills and flames.

The release of PLT childrenswear follows the naming of PrettyLittleThing as the fastest growing online fashion retailer.

Photo courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

