PrettyLittleThing launches childrenswear

PrettyLittleThing has launched PLT Girl, their first childrenswear line. Exclusively available online, PTL Girl which launched last week is described by PLT on their website as ‘Keep[ing] your mini me as well dressed as her mama with the ultimate kidswear’, catering for ages 5-12.

The PLT Girl line features a large range of clothing, as well as footwear and accessories ranging from four to twelve pounds. The designs include a number of on trend styles such as gingham, graphic t-shirts and on trend frills and flames.

The release of PLT childrenswear follows the naming of PrettyLittleThing as the fastest growing online fashion retailer.

Photo courtesy of PrettyLittleThing