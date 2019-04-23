PrettyLittleThing launches new line made from recycled materials

PrettyLittleThing has unveiled its first clothing range made from recycled materials. This latest collection is made from materials including recycled cotton, fabric off-cuts and plastic bottles.

The fast fashion brand has been steadily adapting to the industry's growing demand for sustainable clothing - just a week ago, it announced a partnership with recycling app Regain to help remove unwanted clothing from landfills.

Called Recycled by PrettyLittleThing, the new recycled line will include 151 minimalist essentials items across dresses, tops, bodysuits, skirts, joggers and shorts. The line is available on the brand's website and costs between 15 and 35 dollars.

"Our aim is to rework unwanted, worn out materials and give them a second chance, turning them into the new you wanna be wearing right now," states the PrettyLittleThing website.