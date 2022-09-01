PrettyLittleThing names Indiyah as PLT Marketplace ambassador

PrettyLittleThing has added another Love Island star to its roster of brand ambassadors, naming finalist Indiyah Polack as its first-ever ambassador for its new re-sale app, PLT Marketplace.

Indiyah has signed a year-long partnership with the retailer to promote PLT Marketplace, which launched this week , and allows UK consumers to sell and buy pre-loved items across womenswear, menswear, accessories, beauty and homeware categories.

The Love Island star will feature in a highly anticipated TV ad to launch the re-sale platform next week, explained the retailer, and will also sell some of her own pre-loved outfits that we have seen her previously wearing exclusively via the PLT Marketplace app.

On signing the deal, Indiyah said in a statement: “As soon as I knew PLT wanted me to support this initiative and be the ambassador for the marketplace, where the focus is on re-wearing and re-selling, which is something that’s important to me, I knew I wasn’t going to turn the opportunity down.

“I’ve taken my time coming out of the villa, ensuring I have the best management team on board to help me with my career, but I’m so excited we can finally announce this partnership and share it with everyone.”

PrettyLittleThing adds another Love Island star to its roster of ambassadors

Image: PrettyLittleThing; Indiyah

The MarketPlace is part of PLT’s plans to extend the life of garments by breathing new life into pre-loved clothing and helping to reduce waste while encouraging its young audience to consider ‘The 3 R’s’ - re-selling, re-wearing and re-using.

Indiyah’s appointment follows the news in August that PLT had named fellow Love Island finalist Gemma Owen as its latest UK brand ambassador . PLT faced a backlash at the time, as fans accused the brand of using Indiyah for ‘engagement’ after the clothing giant put out two public polls and asked people to vote for who they’d wanted to get the PLT brand deal between Indiyah and Gemma. Screenshots shared showed that Indiyah clearly won the public over and received more votes.

PrettyLittleThing chief executive Umar Kamani added: “We are delighted to confirm that Indiyah will be our first ever PLT Marketplace Ambassador. Indiyah will be launching our new resale app as an exclusive seller.

“This was always our plan but due to hectic schedules, we were not able to confirm the announcements in the order that we planned. We hope our PLT customers know how much we value their opinions and that we would never take them for granted.”