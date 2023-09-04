PrettyLittleThing names Love Island star as ambassador

Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is continuing to stick with Love Island stars to promote its collections after signing contestant and model Ella Thomas as its newest brand ambassador.

Thomas, who was a finalist in the 2023 season this summer, has signed a six-month partnership with PrettyLittleThing to create exclusive social content for the e-tailer and launch her own edit in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the brand's latest signing, PLT spokesperson, said in a statement: “We’re really excited to have Ella on board. She’s smart, confident, ambitious and has a much-loved, relatable style. We’re very excited to have her joining the PLT family and securing ‘The PLT Deal’. We look forward to sharing lots of exciting content and an edit with our customers and her fans.”

The influencer is the latest addition to PrettyLittleThing's host of ambassadors from the ITV2 reality dating show, which includes Molly Mae, Indiyah Polack, and Gemma Owens.

On joining the e-tailer’s line-up, Thomas said: “To be an official PLT girl is an absolute dream come true – a real ‘pinch me moment’. I can’t contain my excitement so I am thrilled I can now shout about the news! I have such a strong love for fashion and I take so much pride in my outfit choices and combinations.

“Working as a full-time model before Love Island has meant I have an eye for detail, and importantly I have curated my own style. The PLT ‘Ella-Edit’ is coming very soon - watch this space.”