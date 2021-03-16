PrettyLittleThing names winner of its design competition

Fast fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing has named Martina Mansaray as the winner of its Designer of the Year competition.

In September 2020, PrettyLittleThing called on aspiring fashion designers to enter its design competition to win the chance to launch a capsule collection for the brand.

The retailer wanted concepts that were commercial and seasonally relevant for a spring launch, and PrettyLittleThing explains that Mansaray, a BA (Hons) Fashion Design graduate from UCA Rochester showcased “bold designs that celebrate the female form”.

The competition was launched to give graduating designers a platform to showcase their creativity, added the e-tailer, and as winner Mansaray is launching a capsule collection of 16-pieces.

UCA Rochester graduate Martina Mansaray wins PrettyLittleThing Designer of the Year competition

The collection draws inspirations from pop culture and the mix of diversity surrounding Mansaray growing up in North London and features bold prints and figure-hugging fabrics. Key looks include bodysuits, crop tops, and mini skirts and leggings with ruched detailing.

Commenting on her win, Martina Mansaray, said in a statement: “This is all I’ve ever wanted to do. I grew up surrounded by fashion, the majority of my mum’s wardrobe is custom made so I always loved to go along with her to the seamstress and see her design ideas come to life. I always admired how she expressed herself through fashion, I still do.

“This collection is a nod to the 2000s pop culture that I grew up on, with the vibrant colours and print. I wanted to create the sexy, confident woman with my designs and I definitely wanted to celebrate the body with form fitting silhouettes.”

PrettyLittleThing added: “Martina Mansaray is one to watch - this creative visionary is no doubt set to make waves in the fashion world and we can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Martina Mansaray X PrettyLittleThing is available now in sizes 4-30, with prices starting at 15 pounds.