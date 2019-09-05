PRGMEA, Co-host of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention, hosted workshop and seminar on sustainable fashion at the National Incubation Center Lahore

PRGMEA, IAF’s Pakistan member and co-host of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention, hosted a workshop and seminar on sustainable fashion at the National Incubation Center Lahore on August 29th. The workshop was held to create awareness about sustainable and ethical fashion among apparel designers and manufacturers and the wider fashion ecosystem in Pakistan. Among the speakers at the seminar were Dr. Ayyaz Uddin, Executive Member of PRGMEA and Mr. Damon Frank Giannoccaro, businessman and lecturer at Istituto Marangoni in Shenzhen. Among the workshop leaders were Mr. Mubashar Naseer Butt, Central Chairman of PRGMEA and Mr. Zaheeruddin Dar, CBI expert and trainer at Dartways.

The seminar and workshop attracted a large audience and was a very well appreciated step by PRGMEA to explain and promote the importance of a sustainable apparel industry. PRGMEA’s work in this area goes further because the seminar and workshop also acted as a prepping session for designers wishing to participate in the PRGMEA-IAF Global Fashion Awards. This competition is aimed at educating young fashion designers about sustainable design techniques. Particularly, the competition will challenge young designers from Pakistan to put their creative powers to the test by proving their ability to transform textile waste into wearable, appealing and commercially viable products.