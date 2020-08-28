Primark joins world of gaming with launch of ‘Primark Legends’

Primark launches its first mobile gaming app, Primark Legends.

“Primark Legends is a fun, fast-paced, shop assistant simulator where you’ll take the role of a new member of the Team in Primark’s first digital shop and attempt to stay on your feet as a busy day unfolds,” Primark said.

The goal of the shop assistant is to help customers find an outfit while making sure shelves are tidied, spills are cleaned up and the shop is stocked with products.

The game is split intothree levels which aim to reflect real life scenarios in busy Primark stores: beginner, intermediate during a weekday and challenge during the weekend.

A growing number of fashion companies have entered into the world of gaming in recent years as a way to engage with consumers, from storied luxury houses like Gucci and Burberry to sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas.