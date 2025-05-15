Primark now launches its free clothing repair workshops in the United States

Budget fashion retailer Primark has brought it “Love It for Longer” repair workshops to the USA, initially starting in two markets: Staten Island in New York and Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. During each free in-store workshop, participants learn simple mending and upcycling techniques like fixing hems, adding buttons or pockets. No prior sewing experience is required. After the workshop, attendees leave with a complimentary sewing kit, repair booklet and a reusable tote bag.

“Bringing our free ‘Love it for Longer’ repair workshops across the pond to the US has been a long-held ambition for us,” commented Lynne Walker, director of Primark Cares, in a press release. “We know people want to make their clothes last longer, but often just need a little help getting started. These workshops give them that – because sustainability shouldn’t be out of reach for anyone.”

The Irish discounter first launched the workshops in 2022 and has since run nearly 400 free sessions in stores across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. They are a part of the company’s sustainability strategy Primark Cares.

“We know that educating customers on repair is a small step in our journey to becoming a more sustainable business, but through our scale, we can reach many people and hopefully spark some change in how people care for and wear their clothes,” added Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US.

In addition to the hands-on workshops, Primark has also published various videos on the topic, for example how to thread a needle, how to do tacking and running stitches, the back stitch and sew on buttons. These can be accessed via the official website.