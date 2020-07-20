Princess Beatrice weds in vintage gown loaned by The Queen

A private royal wedding on Friday saw Princess Beatrice wear a vintage dress loaned by the Queen, as well as a diamond tiara the monarch wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

Photographs and details from Princess Beatrice’s wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were released by Buckingham Palace and posted on the official Royal Instagram account.

In a statement, Buckinham Palace said the ivory dress was designed by Norman Hartnell, made from Peau De Soie taffeta and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. The gown features organza sleeves, diamanté adornments, and a checkered, geometric bodice.

According to the BBC the newlyweds decided to hold a private ceremony with close family after they postponed their wedding in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo by Benjamin Wheeler via BBC