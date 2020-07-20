Princess Beatrice weds in vintage gown loaned by The Queen

- Don-Alvin Adegeest |
A private royal wedding on Friday saw Princess Beatrice wear a vintage dress loaned by the Queen, as well as a diamond tiara the monarch wore on her own wedding day in 1947.
Photographs and details from Princess Beatrice’s wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were released by Buckingham Palace and posted on the official Royal Instagram account.
In a statement, Buckinham Palace said the ivory dress was designed by Norman Hartnell, made from Peau De Soie taffeta and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. The gown features organza sleeves, diamanté adornments, and a checkered, geometric bodice.
According to the BBC the newlyweds decided to hold a private ceremony with close family after they postponed their wedding in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice & Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Princess Beatrice & Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family, including Her Majesty The Queen & The Duke Of Edinburgh. Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell & The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. I was so incredibly honoured to photograph their wedding day, a certain milestone of my career. A huge thanks to Gillian Lawtie. #royalwedding #britishvogue #hrhprincessbeatriceofyork #edoardomapellimozzi
Photo by Benjamin Wheeler via BBC