Pronovias launches new bridal collection with Marchesa

Luxury bridal fashion group Pronovias has teamed up with New York haute couture house Marchesa to create the joint bridal collection “Marchesa for Pronovias,” which was officially launched on Tuesday.

The joint collection consists of 21 wedding gowns that combine “New York bridal couture with the sensual soul of Spain”. They were created by British designer and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman together with her New York studio.

Particularly known for her ethereal and ultra-feminine aesthetic, the designer was inspired by the city of Seville and references the cultural sophistication and seductive light and colour of the city in the collection, combined with a passionate flamenco backbeat. The results are eye-catching yet lightweight constructions with sophisticated layering. In addition, the dresses are embellished with handmade 3D floral appliqués and Marchesa's famous corset patterns.

“It is an honour to be part of this unique, amazing partnership. The beautiful ethereal aesthetic of Marchesa combined with our bridal fashion expertise has resulted in an exquisite fusion of artistic elegance,” commented Pronovias’ chief creative director Alessandra Rinaudo in a press release on Tuesday.

“Pronovias is the perfect partner. We understand each other and share the same values like excellent craftsmanship, quality and an eye for detail, along with unrivalled bridal expertise. I am completely delighted with our partnership, and with Pronovias' global reach, we look forward to bringing these romantic and feminine designs to brides worldwide,” said Chapman.

“In order to fulfil the dreams of all brides, the dresses are offered at a more affordable price than Marchesa Couture, which is in line with Pronovias' usual price level,” said the company.

The partnership is meant to “further strengthen Pronovias' position as a fashion-forward brand in the US and globally,” stated Pronovias Group CEO Amandine Ohayon. “As Marchesa is such a renowned fashion label, this partnership will boost our ambitious plans for international expansion, especially in North America.”

The “Marchesa for Pronovias” collection is available in all Pronovias shops and at selected wholesalers worldwide. Prices range between 2,000 and 4,000 euros (2,400 - 4,800 US dollars / 1,730 - 3,460 British pounds).