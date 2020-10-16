Proven Formulas for Success

With approximately 600 stores worldwide in more than 30 countries, we are used to the challenges that come with setting up new stores. We use our extensive know-how, accumulated in our long-standing branch business, to support our partners during planning, realizing and managing their own concept.

Through the Concept of Franchising, Popken Fashion Group offers their partners a sophisticated franchise concept, which can be applied all over the world. As independent entrepreneurs, the franchise is marketed through one of the three trend labels, Ulla Popken, GINA LAURA or JP1880 in their mono brand stores - with a minimum of 130 m² for an Ulla Popken store; 80m² for a JP1880 store and 70m² for a Gina Laura store. The franchise stores of the Popken Fashion Group are located in cities with a high level of purchase power, in B+ and highly frequented locations, surrounded by a suitable competitive environment.

Also Superb as Shop-in-Shop

In the form of a partnership, we pass our experience, gathered from managing approximately 500 directly operated stores, on to shop-in-shop areas. Here, on a sales area of at least 30m², pre-selected items of the respective brand collections can be sold. The sales floors are situated right on the main travel path or at the entrance area of the respective department and are clearly defined.

Services Made to Measur

We are always available to support our business partners. From shop design, to marketing, to financing. With the help of made to measure solutions, individual local conditions can be used to their best, franchise partners can impress with their stores in prime locations, and shop-in-shop partners can develop their full potential as a multi-brand textile entrepreneur.

Transparent investments

We take a look at the big picture - from beginning to end, also in financial terms. We firmly believe in transparency - about one-time investments, such as store construction and furnishings including decoration, one-off franchise fees and expected operating costs. The most important info for partners first: The higher your degree of cooperation, the more favorable your terms.

Interested in purchasing Ulla Popken as a retailer? Explore the collection on the FashionUnited B2B Marketplace .

