Publishers of Paper Magazine fired all its staff

The publishers of Paper Magazine have reportedly fired its entire team, including editorial. According to AD Week the layoffs affect up to 30 full-time staff, with editorial operations to cease immediately.

The magazine industry has been facing significant challenges in recent years, and many print publications have had to shut down or reduce their operations as a result. With declining print circulation, a drop in advertising revenue and rising production costs just some of the challenges facing publishers today.

As a revered lifestyle and fashion publication, Paper covered topics ranging from art, music, and entertainment to fashion, beauty, and politics. The magazine was founded in 1984 by Kim Hastreiter and David Hershkovits, and is headquartered in New York City. Over the years, Paper Magazine has become known for its provocative and cutting-edge content, as well as for its role in promoting emerging artists, designers, and musicians.

Paper Magazine has not yet commented on the layoffs.