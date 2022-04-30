Pucci unveil first collection by Artistic Director Camille Miceli

Pucci has unveiled its first collection by Camille Miceli, the brand’s Artistic Director appointed last September.

Pucci is a house known for its colourful fashion and resortwear, specifically its 70s inspired printed swirls, codes which Miceli mixed into a modern and relevant way of dressing. Miceli cut her teeth at a myriad of French luxury houses, including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel.

Still nomadic of spirit, Miceli’s debut line spans seasons and destinations, focusing on sporty separates and nuancing the geometric prints without laundering their vitality.

A new logo inspired by an archival 1953 "Capri Sport" label has been introduced, an intertwining dual fish shaped as an emblematic P, as seen on a belt buckle, a pair of wooden-soled sandals, or a single earring.

Never far away from a resort

Called "La Grotta Azzurra", the first collection sourced its inspiration from Capri, the eponymous Italian island known for its glamour, joie de vivre and Dolce Vita. Key pieces include caftans and kimonos made of fluid fabrics, like cotton voile, silk chiffon, drill, stretch jerseys and towelling. A Pucci girl may never be too far from a resort, but there are also sportier pieces and tonal items that work for urban settings, like a black A-line dress with only the neck tie adorned with a pop of colour.

Accessories feature straw and canvas tote bags, some made with upcycled vintage scarves. Colourful wedge sandals, scarf hats and fishy flip-flops make highlight the high summer and apres soleil appeal.

In a statement Pucci said the new collection is designed for the timeless simplicity of a fleeting moment that echoes the world we now live in. Camille Miceli’s vision isn’t deployed across seasons, but instead, it endures in the immediacy of the "see now, buy now", using monthly "drops", available in stores and online.