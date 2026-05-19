Puma and A$AP Rocky launch 3D printed Mostro mule
loading...
Automated translation
German sportswear company Puma, in collaboration with musician and designer A$AP Rocky, is launching a radically reinterpreted shoe model using a 3D printing process.
The futuristic mule silhouette premiered in February at the fashion show for AWGE, the artist's label, in New York. It is now being released in a striking blue and red colourway with distinctive spike details, Puma announced on Tuesday. The design is based on the legendary Puma Mostro from 1999, whose name is derived from the Italian word for 'monster'. The striking look is complemented by specially designed socks from the joint collection.
“The Mostro was already ahead of its time, so we went one step further,” said A$AP Rocky. “As a mule, it looks authentic yet crazy. We presented it at the AWGE show in New York, and when Puma brought it to life using 3D printing, it reached a whole new dimension.”
The Puma Mostro 3.D Mule will be available online and at selected retailers from May 21 and costs 250 euros.
This article was created with the help of AI.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com