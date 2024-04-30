Puma celebrates 1 year of Voice of a Re:Generation initiative

Sportswear giant Puma last year granted access to its supplier factories in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Turkey, offering insights into its sustainability practices through its "Voices of a Re:Generation" initiative.

Launched in April 2023, the program has empowered four Gen-Z individuals to engage with Puma's sustainability efforts and share their perspectives with the next generation.

During visits to manufacturing partners, the "Voices" captured the social and environmental aspects of the garment industry, addressing themes like working conditions, fair wages, and resource efficiency. Luke Jaque-Rodney and Jade Roche documented their experiences in Bangladesh and Vietnam, while Andrew Burgess focused on Puma's circular textile technology in Turkey.

These videos, along with feedback provided by the "Voices," aim to enhance transparency and education around sustainability practices in the fashion industry. With support from Puma executives and experienced journalists, the initiative seeks to bridge generational gaps and drive meaningful progress towards more sustainable supply chains.

Jade’s film “Made in Bangladesh”