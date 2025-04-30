Puma launches podcast to deepen consumer connection

Puma, the German sportswear giant, has taken its brand strategy into the audio realm with the launch of the Go Wild Podcast, a series designed to bolster its global "Go Wild" campaign and engage younger audiences through storytelling and digital intimacy. The podcast, which debuted with a conversation between former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson and track icon Usain Bolt, signals the brand’s deeper foray into content-driven community building—part of a broader trend of fashion and lifestyle companies repositioning themselves as media entities.

Hosted by Jackson, the podcast invites listeners into unscripted conversations with a range of high-profile athletes and cultural influencers—dubbed The PUMA Wild Ones—who personify the brand’s ethos of bold self-expression and fearless performance. The initial episode, a 30-minute dialogue with Bolt, treads through both celebratory and challenging moments of his career, including his dramatic disqualification at the 2011 World Championships. While the tone remains light-hearted and accessible, the content underscores the emotional and psychological narratives that often go untold in traditional brand communications.

Julie Legrand, Global Senior Director of Brand Strategy and Communication at Puma, positions the podcast as a natural evolution in how modern brands must speak to their consumers.

“We’re moving beyond conventional campaigns,” Legrand says. “With Go Wild, we’re crafting immersive narratives that connect with people at a deeper, more personal level. The podcast format offers an authenticity that resonates with today’s audience—especially younger listeners who value honesty and personality over polish.”

The podcast is part of a wider ecosystem of content tied to Puma’s largest global campaign to date, launched earlier this year, which champions the courage to be oneself and celebrates the joy of sport. This wider strategy includes long-form video profiles, influencer-led storytelling, and branded content integrations at major sporting events such as the Boston Marathon and the UEFA Women’s Euro Championship.

While audio remains a relatively nascent medium for sportswear brands, Puma’s move mirrors a broader shift in marketing philosophy: away from transactional branding and toward editorialised engagement. Fashion houses such as Chanel and Gucci have dabbled in podcasting, often exploring themes of craftsmanship and heritage. In the sportswear category, however, Puma’s entry is more populist—framing sport as a platform for vulnerability, identity, and community.

The Go Wild Podcast is emblematic of a media-savvy generation of brands, using voice—not just visuals—to strengthen emotional ties with consumers. As storytelling increasingly becomes a core function of brand equity, Puma’s investment in long-form content reveals a belief that consumer loyalty is not just built through product, but through shared values and lived experiences.